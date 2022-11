Brooks posted 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to the Raptors 905.

Brooks is now averaging 15.3 rebounds through the first three games of the G League season. However, Brooks did struggle with fouls and turnovers Thursday, picking up four and three of them, respectively.