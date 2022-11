Brooks tallied 24 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four steals and one assist in 40 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to the Raptors 905.

Brooks is proving to be a double-double machine, posting at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in all four of Westchester's games to start the season. Brooks is also putting up impressive defensive numbers, but it has not been enough to stop the team from starting 0-4.