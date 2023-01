Brooks tallied 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss the Chargers.

Brooks posted a game-high six offensive rebounds after missing time with a left ankle sprain. However, he picked up five fouls and had a negative-32 point differential in Monday's loss.