The Knicks intend to sign Mathews to a training camp deal, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

The contract will give Mathews the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp this fall. Mathews averaged 7.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 17.7 minutes per game over 47 regular-season appearances for the Hawks in 2024-25.