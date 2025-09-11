Garrison Mathews: Set to join New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Knicks intend to sign Mathews to a training camp deal, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
The contract will give Mathews the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp this fall. Mathews averaged 7.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 17.7 minutes per game over 47 regular-season appearances for the Hawks in 2024-25.
