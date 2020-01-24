Gary Clark: 10-day with Magic expires
The Magic allowed Clark's 10-day contract to expire Friday, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Clark inked the 10-day deal with the team Jan. 14 and averaged 5.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.0 minutes over his first four games, but he received only four minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder. The 25-year-old has appeared in 23 games between the Magic and Rockets this season but is now headed back to free agency.
