Gary Clark: Cut loose by Houston
Clark was waived by the Rockets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Clark has seen limited action of late, averaging just 12.8 minutes off the bench over the last month, and Houston has elected to waive the Cincinnati product before his contract becomes guaranteed. Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler could pick up a few extra minutes with Clark no longer in the mix.
