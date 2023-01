Clark posted 25 points (9-22 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 loss to the Hustle.

Although the Capitanes were unable to keep up with the Hustle during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's matchup, Clark saw plenty of shot volume throughout the game and was a strong contributor on both sides of the court. In addition to his team-high 25 points, he led the Capitanes with three steals while contributing in multiple areas.