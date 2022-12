Clark tallied 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-102 win over Birmingham.

Clark was one of two players to top 20 points in Sunday's win, and he led the team on the boards while tying for the team lead in steals. As a result, he posted his second consecutive double-double, and he's now reached that mark in five of the last seven games.