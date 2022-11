Clark logged 14 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-84 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Clark played for Mexico City during last year's showcase and took on a prominent role during the Capitanes' season opener Sunday. As long as he remains in the G League, the 27-year-old should have a chance to make a sizable impact.