Clark posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six steals and four assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 win over the Raptors 905.

Clark topped 30 minutes of playing time Wednesday and was one of the most well-rounded contributors on the team, as he came within three rebounds of a double-double while also leading the Capitanes in steals. He's now averaging 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.5 minutes per game this year.