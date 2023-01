Clark (lower body) posted 23 points (9-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 36 minutes during the Capitanes' 124-120 loss to Rio Grande on Tuesday.

Clark's return from a one-game absence was a success, as he checked in second to Kenneth Faried in scoring for the Capitanes on the night and paced the team in rebounds. The veteran forward continues to be a linchpin for Mexico City's attack and is apparently past whatever minor issue momentarily afflicted him.