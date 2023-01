Clark totaled 30 points (10-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-122 loss to the G League Ignite.

Clark led the Capitanes in scoring and rebounds Tuesday, but he was unable to lead the team to the victory. However, he's now posted double-doubles in four of his last six appearances and has been a stellar contributor since the regular season began.