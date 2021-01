Payton was selected by Raptors 905 with the No. 15 overall pick in Monday's G League Draft.

Payton appeared in 29 contests for the Wizards a season ago, putting up 3.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 14.9 minutes per game. He'll start the 2020 campaign in the G League but has shown in the past that he's capable of playing off the bench in the NBA.