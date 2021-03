Payton recorded 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 127-100 playoff loss to G League Delaware.

Payton was impressive in a bench role in the G League bubble, posting 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while hitting 55.5 percent of his field goals. It's unclear where Payton will go now that the season is over.