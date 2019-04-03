Payton posted 20 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 steals, seven assists and a blocked shot in the 144-125 win Tuesday over Santa Cruz.

Payton flexed his genetic muscles, bringing back the second rendition of "The Glove" with a whopping 10 steals in what wound up being a convincing Conference Finals win. Payton hasn't been as dynamic of a scorer as other point guards in the G League, but 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.0 steals across 28 games certainly aren't numbers to ignore. He'll look to keep up the pace in the G League Finals against Long Island.