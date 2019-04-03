Gary Payton II: Collects unconventional triple-double
Payton posted 20 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 steals, seven assists and a blocked shot in the 144-125 win Tuesday over Santa Cruz.
Payton flexed his genetic muscles, bringing back the second rendition of "The Glove" with a whopping 10 steals in what wound up being a convincing Conference Finals win. Payton hasn't been as dynamic of a scorer as other point guards in the G League, but 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.0 steals across 28 games certainly aren't numbers to ignore. He'll look to keep up the pace in the G League Finals against Long Island.
More News
-
Gary Payton II: Finishes game with triple-double•
-
Gary Payton II: Let go by Washington•
-
Wizards' Gary Payton II: Expected to sign 10-day contract•
-
Gary Payton II: Posts surprisingly massive double-double•
-
Gary Payton II: Waived by Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Earns camp deal with Portland•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...