Payton put up a game-high 38 points (14-23 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block in 41 minutes Tuesday in South Bay's 142-134 loss to Stockton.

Fresh off winning G League Player of the Week honors, Payton provided another illustration of why he's been one of the best players on the circuit this season. The big scoring outing upped his season-long average to 21.5 points per game, good for 13th in the league. He's provided the scoring production on an efficient 57.1 percent shooting from the field, putting himself in good position to earn a spot on an NBA roster after Jan. 5, when G League players are first eligible to sign 10-day deals.