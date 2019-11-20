Payton II tallied 17 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and 11 rebounds over a team-high 30 minutes during Monday's loss to Memphis.

Payton II posted his second double-double of the season while adding four steals and two blocks. Overall, the 26-year-old is averaging 16 points and 9.5 rebounds.