Gary Payton II: Double-doubles in loss
Payton II tallied 17 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and 11 rebounds over a team-high 30 minutes during Monday's loss to Memphis.
Payton II posted his second double-double of the season while adding four steals and two blocks. Overall, the 26-year-old is averaging 16 points and 9.5 rebounds.
