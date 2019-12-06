Gary Payton II: Drops 24 points
Payton II posted 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, six steals and a block in Wednesday's win against Grand Rapids.
Payton II turned in yet another all-around performance Wednesday to help lift the Lakers to their third straight victory. His six steals set a new season-best while his seven assists tied a season-high.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.