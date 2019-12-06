Play

Payton II posted 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, six steals and a block in Wednesday's win against Grand Rapids.

Payton II turned in yet another all-around performance Wednesday to help lift the Lakers to their third straight victory. His six steals set a new season-best while his seven assists tied a season-high.

