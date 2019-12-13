Gary Payton II: Drops 30 points in win
Payton II scored 30 points (14-20 FG, 1-2 FT) with 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and a block during Tuesday's win over Santa Cruz.
It was Payton's seventh double-double with the help of a season-high 30 points and 14 field goals made. The 27-year-old leads South Bay with 18.5 points and 3.5 steals per game.
