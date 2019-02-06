Payton tallied 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 14 assists, 12 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in the win Tuesday over Northern Arizona.

Not being re-signed to a 10-day contract with the Wizards seemingly did nothing to torpedo Payton's stock, as the guard tallied a triple-double in his return to the G League. The 6-3 guard's season averages reflect that of a player that likely would benefit from more NBA experience as opposed to the G League, but it remains to be seen if another team might want to invest playing time in the 27-year-old.