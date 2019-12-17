Payton II tallied 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and a block during Sunday's loss to Stockton.

Payton II's 25 points and 10 assists once again led the way for the Lakers en route to his fourth consecutive double-double. The 27-year-old's recent success on the court landed him G-League Player of the Week accolades. From Dec. 9 through Dec. 15, he averaged 30.7 points, 10 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 58.7 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free throw line.