Payton II scored 26 points (13-16 FG) with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block during Saturday's loss to the Vipers.

Payton II joined six of his teammates in posting double-digit scoring efforts despite the loss. The 26 points were a season high for the 27-year-old, who is averaging 17.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

