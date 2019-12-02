Gary Payton II: Posts 26 points in loss
Payton II scored 26 points (13-16 FG) with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block during Saturday's loss to the Vipers.
Payton II joined six of his teammates in posting double-digit scoring efforts despite the loss. The 26 points were a season high for the 27-year-old, who is averaging 17.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
