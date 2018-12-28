Gary Payton II: Posts surprisingly massive double-double
Payton tallied 29 points (14-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six steals and five assists in the win Thursday over the Legends.
The point guard posted a stunning 15 rebounds Thursday and is now averaging 8.8 rebounds, although that's only over the course of five games. The former Trail Blazers has had some experience in the G League, but a continually strong showcase might warrant a call-up by the Rockets in the near future.
