Gary Payton II: Scores 37 points
Payton II posted 37 points (14-28 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Payton II led the Lakers to their sixth consecutive victory by posting a season-high 37 points while falling a rebound short of a triple-double. The talented 27-year-old has upped his season average to 19.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...