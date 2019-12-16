Payton II posted 37 points (14-28 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Payton II led the Lakers to their sixth consecutive victory by posting a season-high 37 points while falling a rebound short of a triple-double. The talented 27-year-old has upped his season average to 19.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.