Gary Payton II: Solid effort in loss
Payton II put up 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals during Thursday's loss at Salt Lake City.
Payton II continued to make his mark on South Bay, this time recording a season-high eight assists across 39 minutes. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
