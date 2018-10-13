Payton was waived by the Trail Blazers on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Payton was unable to make enough waves to secure a spot on the final roster amongst the myriad of other Blazers guards. He's seen just over 300 NBA minutes in two years with the Bucks and Lakers. It's possible he latches on with another team, but a stint in the G-League or overseas seems more likely.