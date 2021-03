Payton (calf) provided 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FG), four rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 115-93 win over G League Oklahoma City.

Payton hurt his calf over the weekend but was able to return to action and put together a strong shooting performance. The 28-year-old has spent a large part of his career in the G League. He's posted 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.