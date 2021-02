Payton exited Saturday's game against the Westchester Knicks due to a calf bruise, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Payton has been great for the Raptors 905 this season. Coming into Saturday's action, he was averaging 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 23.9 minutes.