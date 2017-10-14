The Bucks waived Payton on Saturday.

Payton, who joined the team for the final six games of last year's regular season, was among a few players who failed to make it through the team's final cuts. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 assists, and 0.5 steals across 16.5 minutes in four exhibition games. He figures to be a candidate to land on the team's G-League roster.