Gary Payton: Missed Sunday's game
Payton did not play during Sunday's loss to the Northern Arizona Suns because of a right knee injury.
It's unclear exactly when Payton is expected to return to action due to his knee injury, as South Bay's next game is Thursday. The sun of the former NBA great, Gary Payton, is averaging 17.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists through 15 games played this season.
