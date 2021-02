Payton posted 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 126-117 win over G League Greensboro.

Payton returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game with a sprained finger. The 28-year-old handled his typical workload and showed no signs of lingering issues. Through nine contests this year, he's averaged 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.