Payton's second 10-day contract expired Thursday and the Warriors have "no immediate plans to sign him," Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Payton appeared in six games for the Warriors. In 16 total minutes, he racked up 11 points, four assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block. Coach Steve Kerr said the front office is "exploring options" regarding a possible signing of Payton later in the season, but that's a decision that hasn't been made.