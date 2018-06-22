Gary Trent: Drafted by Kings, moved to Portland
Trent was drafted by the Kings with the 37th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was subsquently traded to the Trail Blazers in exchange for two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Trent posted 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals as a freshman at Duke last season. The 6-foot-6 wing has no questions surrounding his shooting ability (40.2 percent from three on 241 attempts), but may not have the athleticism or handle to finish at the rack. He's also notably weak on defense.
