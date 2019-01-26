Gary Trent: Scores 33 points again
Trent posted 33 points (11-21 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, four steals, one assist and one blocked shot in the win Friday over Northern Arizona.
Trent was nearly automatic from three-point land, making all but one of his attempts Friday. While he's only played three games in the G League, Trent has been eerily consistent from deep, connecting on 56.5 percent of his attempts while averaging 30 points per contest. It seems likely the forward will make his way back to the Trail Blazers at some point in the near future, but for now Trent is an automatic option in terms of DFS.
