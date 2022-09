Conditt signed a contract with Promitheas Patras BC of the Greek Basket League on Friday.

Conditt most recently played for the Gigantes de Carolina in Puerto Rico to begin his professional career, but he'll head overseas for the 2022-23 season after signing with Promitheas Patras on Friday. In his final collegiate season at Iowa State, Conditt averaged 4.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 18.5 minutes per game.