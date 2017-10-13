George de Paula: Released by Rockets
de Paula was let go by the Rockets on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
de Paula seemingly couldn't impress the Houston brass enough to warrant a roster spot. He'll likely look for work in the G-League or overseas.
