King signed a contract Sunday with Italian club Aquila Basket Trento.

King spent the entire 2018-19 campaign with the Suns on a two-way contract, appearing in just one game at the NBA level as a rookie. The Suns renounced his rights shortly after free agency opened June 30, but King failed to gain much traction on any deals with NBA teams. He'll now look to boost his stock overseas before potentially exploring opportunities in North America in 2020-21.