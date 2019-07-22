George King: Heads to Italy
King signed a contract Sunday with Italian club Aquila Basket Trento.
King spent the entire 2018-19 campaign with the Suns on a two-way contract, appearing in just one game at the NBA level as a rookie. The Suns renounced his rights shortly after free agency opened June 30, but King failed to gain much traction on any deals with NBA teams. He'll now look to boost his stock overseas before potentially exploring opportunities in North America in 2020-21.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...