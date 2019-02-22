King posted 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the 130-126 win Wednesday over South Bay.

King led the way for a Northern Arizona squad that saw multiple two-ways players (De'Anthony Melton and Jawun Evans being the others) soak up significant minutes with the team. King continues to see time with Northern Arizona despite a fairly substantial need at guard for the NBA version of the Suns, but that could change in the coming weeks as the NBA season winds to its conclusion.

More News
Our Latest Stories