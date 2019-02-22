King posted 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the 130-126 win Wednesday over South Bay.

King led the way for a Northern Arizona squad that saw multiple two-ways players (De'Anthony Melton and Jawun Evans being the others) soak up significant minutes with the team. King continues to see time with Northern Arizona despite a fairly substantial need at guard for the NBA version of the Suns, but that could change in the coming weeks as the NBA season winds to its conclusion.