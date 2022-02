King scored 16 points (3-11 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's loss against Sioux Falls.

King didn't have a good shooting performance and struggled in terms of efficiency, but he still posted a decent stat line. It's worth noting King has been inconsistent all season long but he's now trending in the right direction since he's scored in double digits in three of his last four contests.