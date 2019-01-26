George King: Scores 19 in loss
King accumulated 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot in loss Friday to the Legends.
The two-way player has spent the entire season in the G League, averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest. The 2018 second-round pick could find his way to the Suns should the NBA affiliate free up some roster spots near the trade deadline.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....