King accumulated 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot in loss Friday to the Legends.

The two-way player has spent the entire season in the G League, averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest. The 2018 second-round pick could find his way to the Suns should the NBA affiliate free up some roster spots near the trade deadline.