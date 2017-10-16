Play

Niang was waived by the Warriors over the weekend, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

Niang joined the Warriors for training camp, but the former second-round pick was unable to do enough during training camp to earn a final roster spot. The 24-year-old will likely join the team's G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, with the hope of eventually getting a call-up later in the season if injuries were to occur. Niang averaged just 4.0 minutes across 23 games last year with the Pacers.

