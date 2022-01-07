Kalaitzakis put up 13 points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal across 22 minutes in Thursday's 116-106 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Kalaitzakis made his first Oklahoma City appearance Thursday, but it could have gone better as he had four turnovers and shot just 22.2 percent from the field. He was more efficient than this during his three games with the Wisconsin Herd earlier in the Showcase Cup, so expect him to get better as he integrates with his new team.