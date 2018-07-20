Georgios Papagiannis: Heads home

Papagiannis signed a five-year deal with Panathinaikos Athens of Greece on Friday.

After a disappointing two seasons in the NBA, Papagiannis will head home to the team that rostered him from 2014 through 2016 before making the move stateside. Despite his poor showing of late, he'll immediately be one of the best frontcourt players in Europe.

More News
Our Latest Stories