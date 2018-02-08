Georgios Papagiannis: Waived by Kings
Papagiannis will be waived by the Kings, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Papagiannis was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, so the Kings clearly weren't thrilled with his progress considering his rapid release. He'll be subject to waivers and if he goes unclaimed, Papagiannis will then become an unristricted free agent. The fact that he was such a high draft pick could bring about numerous potential suitors. However, if he fails to find a new team, Papagiannis will likely either head to the G-League or test his luck overseas.
More News
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Dishes four assists in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Plays 25 minutes in G League game•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Assigned to G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Out Tuesday•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...