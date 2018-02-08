Georgios Papagiannis: Waived by Kings

Papagiannis will be waived by the Kings, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Papagiannis was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, so the Kings clearly weren't thrilled with his progress considering his rapid release. He'll be subject to waivers and if he goes unclaimed, Papagiannis will then become an unristricted free agent. The fact that he was such a high draft pick could bring about numerous potential suitors. However, if he fails to find a new team, Papagiannis will likely either head to the G-League or test his luck overseas.