Georgios Papagiannis: Waived by Trail Blazers

Papagiannis has been waived by the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Shortly after winning the Summer League championship, the Trail Blazers decided to cut ties with the former first-round selection. Selected with the 13th overall by the Kings in the 2016 NBA Draft, Papagiannis failed to see major minutes during his run in Sacramento and only took the court once after signing with the Trail Blazers back in early March. The 21-year-old is now planning to sign a deal in Greece.