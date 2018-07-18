Georgios Papagiannis: Waived by Trail Blazers
Papagiannis has been waived by the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Shortly after winning the Summer League championship, the Trail Blazers decided to cut ties with the former first-round selection. Selected with the 13th overall by the Kings in the 2016 NBA Draft, Papagiannis failed to see major minutes during his run in Sacramento and only took the court once after signing with the Trail Blazers back in early March. The 21-year-old is now planning to sign a deal in Greece.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Georgios Papagiannis: First points scored in two months•
-
Trail Blazers' Georgios Papagiannis: Inks deal for rest of season•
-
Trail Blazers' Georgios Papagiannis: Signs 10-day contract with Portland•
-
Georgios Papagiannis: Waived by Kings•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Dishes four assists in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...