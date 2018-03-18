Gerald Beverly: Produces nine points in win

Beverly produced nine points (2-5 FG, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block during Saturday's 109-103 win over Wisconsin.

Beverly has been a minor contributor to Canton's offense all season long and Saturday was no different. The former Daemen College star is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over 41 games played this season with Canton.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories