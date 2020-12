Green was waived by the Rockets on Saturday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Green joined the Rockets on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for training camp, but he was unable to land a roster spot during the regular season. The veteran didn't suit up last season but averaged 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds over 20.2 minutes per game across 73 appearances in 2018-19. It's unclear whether he'll find another spot on a roster this season.