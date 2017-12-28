Gerald Green: Set to sign with Rockets

Green is expected to finalize a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Rockets on Thursday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The contract is not yet official, but all signs point to the veteran wing joining the Rockets sometime over the weekend. With Houston battling injuries to Troy Williams and Luke Richard Mbah a Moute, Green could grab hold of a small role off the bench, but he's unlikely to stick around long-term, especially given the non-guaranteed nature of the contract. The 18th pick in the 2005 Draft, Green has spent time with several NBA franchises over the course of his career, including a one-game stint with the Rockets in 2007-08. He spent last season in Boston, where he appeared in 47 games off the bench and posted averages of 5.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Feigen reports that Green could be in uniform as early as Thursday night against Boston.