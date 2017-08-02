Gerald Henderson: To have hip surgery, could miss 2017-18 season

Henderson is set to have surgery on his hip, putting his 2017-18 season in jeopardy, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Henderson dealt with left hip soreness for a large chunk of the 2016-17 season, though played through it often, missing just 10 games for the 76ers. As a low-profile free agent, his potential absence for the entirety of the upcoming season likely won't affect the NBA landscape. That said, he posted a respectable 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 23.2 minutes per game last season while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. More details about his surgery and recovery time should emerge sooner than later.