Gerard Tarin: Back and healthy
Tarin returned to the court Sunday against Raptors 905, playing nine minutes while scoring two points (1-3 FG).
Tarin actually made his return Thursday, but he only saw marginal time on the court. It's clear Tarin isn't a major part of the team's rotation, and the forward likely won't get much playing time even if he was fully healthy.
